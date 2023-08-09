Nuevas subastas en el Banco Ciudad

Banco Ciudad anuncia una nueva serie de subastas a realizarse a través de su portal digital durante agosto. La modalidad de subastas públicas del Banco Ciudad permite elegir los objetos de interés entre los catálogos de los distintos rubros (arte, alhajas, inmuebles, automotores y objetos varios) y participar de manera online en los remates de forma ágil y sencilla desde una PC, teléfono celular o tablet.

Para participar, los interesados deben inscribirse hasta 48hs hábiles anteriores a la subasta en https://subastas.bancociudad.com.ar/, y realizar la transferencia del monto de caución (monto variable dependiendo de las condiciones específicas de cada subasta). Los detalles de cada subasta están disponibles con fotos y descripción de cada lote en la plataforma digital.