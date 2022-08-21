Nuevos remates inmuebles del Banco Ciudad

El Banco Ciudad presenta una nueva subasta de inmuebles con herencias vacantes, que se realiza por cuenta y orden de la Procuración General de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires. El próximo 31 de agosto, a partir de las 10, saldrán a remate, de manera online, 2 casas y 8 departamentos ubicados en CABA y cuyos precios de base y venta son en pesos. Los interesados pueden inscribirse hasta el 29 de agosto.

  Los inmuebles que salen a remate se encuentran en los barrios de San Nicolás, Mataderos, Versalles, Villa del Parque, Balvanera, Belgrano, Recoleta, Parque Chacabuco, Villa Lugano y Monserrat; hay departamentos de entre uno y tres ambientes cuyos valores oscilan entre 5 y 27 millones de pesos.

  La nueva modalidad online de subastas públicas lanzada a comienzos de 2020 presenta gran dinamismo en el rubro inmuebles en general, alcanzando una efectividad mayor al 90% para propiedades ofertadas en moneda nacional, y de más del 50% para las unidades en dólares. Durante 2022 se llevan vendidos en subasta 16 inmuebles por herencias vacantes, por un total de $ 227.948.000.

Las subastas de inmuebles por herencias vacantes de Banco Ciudad se organizan por cuenta y orden de la Procuración General del Gobierno de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, con el propósito de que estas viviendas ubicadas en el distrito porteño puedan ser vendidas mediante un mecanismo ágil y abierto a toda la comunidad.

Cabe destacar que, según lo establecido por la ley 52 de la Legislatura de CABA, parte de los fondos obtenidos deben invertirse en la educación pública. Entre Marzo y Diciembre, estos remates se realizan con una periodicidad mensual a lo largo del año en el Banco Ciudad y los interesados pueden consultar en la plataforma digital (https://subastas.bancociudad.com.ar/) el calendario de las subastas, que se presentan por rubros, con la descripción, imágenes y precio base de cada lote.