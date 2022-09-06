Odio perfumado

La Ley Anti Odio que impulsa el gobierno y las especulaciones opositoras, dejan el punto de inflexión en puntos suspensivos.

Hay un fuerte tufo abajo de los sobacos de la República. Por más perfume que se tire el olor nauseabundo penetra todos los estamentos. El odio, la palabra de moda, se usa como barrera conceptual y no como oportunidad para vencerlo.

La ley Antio Odio que impulsan desde el kirchnerismo quiere meter en una trampa a opositores y sectores del periodismo. “Si hablas mal de nosotros, odias”, sería mas o menos el vulgar razonamiento.

Que haya mucha gente de la calle que descrea de la veracidad del ataque a Cristina, puede hablar de prejuzgamiento odioso pero sobre todo tiene que ver con un descreimiento absoluto en las instituciones y quienes la representan.

La investigación ha nacido discutida por la falta de cuidado en el celular secuestrado al atacante, Sabag Montiel, un por ahora presunto lobo solitario. ¿Es la primera vez que existen graves impericias de arranque en una investigación? Por supuesto que no, sino recordemos como se pisoteó el escenario de la muerte del fiscal Nisman.

Cristina gurda silencio desde el ataque contra su persona. Los suyos resucitaron una fuerte ofensiva reformista que incluye miembors de la Corte Suprema e insturmentos polémicos de control de los discursos sociales.

Como espejo de la olorienta grieta, hubo opositores que toamron el ataque a Cristina como un elemento más de campaña. Fueron amarretes y obtusos. El bloque Juntos se levantó de la sesión especial en el parlamento.

El deseado punto de inflexión a raiz del hecho conmocionante del atentado a la vice , solo adquirió una apariencia de buenos modales. El odio se puede seguir perfumando pero en definitiva solo se exorcisa con sinceramiento de los principales protagonistas. En tanto el debate democrático y la justicia deben seguir funcionando, todos los días procurando mejorar el sistema de convivencia.

Horacio Caride