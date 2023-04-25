Ofelia Fernández bajoneada con el proyecto

La legisladora porteña del kirchnerismo le dijo a Rial que ella no s emito a militar para hablar de acordar con el FMI. La ex líder de las tomas en colegios , habló del mal momento que atraviesa el gobierno. Reconoció que nunca tuvo demasiada expectativa con Alberto pero que entendió que Cristina lo eligió para ganar las elecciones. Sobre su Jefa , dijo que espera que se presente a competir.