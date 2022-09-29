Ofelia Fernández mandó a Acuña de panelista

La legisladora porteña k y ex líder de tomas estudiantiles, Ofelia Fernández, mandó a decicarse al “panelismo” a la Ministro de Educación, Soledad Acuña. “Sos ministra de educación, hermana, solucioná algo…”, expresó intensa en su hilo de catarsis tuitera.

La nueva olas de tomas en los colegios hizo remomerar a la entonces estudiantes secundaria y hoy ilustre espada juvenil k. Ofelia fue contundente en responsabilizar de los deteriorados colegios y flacas viandas. Adeás se oponen a el plan de capacitaciones laborales. Pasantias que , pagas o no pagas, no estaría funcionando como se anunció. Parece que para los discursos, a ambos sectores, les conviene par ael deabte.

 