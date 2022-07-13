Ofelia Fernández se cruzó con Blumberg por las reformas sobre la seguridad

La baja de la imputabilidad fue el disparador de una discusión mediática.

La legisladora K Ofelia Fernández protagonizó un cruce con Juan Carlos Blumberg, que sigue militando reformas para el sistema de seguridad y en el penitenciario.

Blumberg venía siendo entrevistado en Crónica TV hasta que lo cruzaron con la joven legisladora, que despotricó contra las ideas del padre de Axel. “La baja de la imputabilidad es una mentira, no es la manera humana de resolver el problema”, arrancó.

“Se tendría que informar lo que ocurre en otros países”, la cruzó Blumberg. La joven lo cortó rápido: “No me interesa lo que ocurre en otros países”. 