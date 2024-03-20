Ola de despidos en América TV y tensión en varios programas

Unos 30 empleados habrían recibido telegramas. Ocurre tras el lock out patronal.

Productores, camarógrafos, maquilladoras y hasta una histórica jefa de prensa de América TV recibieron en las últimas horas telegramas de despido mientras estaban trabajando. Serían unos 30 despidos, tras el conflicto sindical que mantuvo casi paralizado al canal.

“En el marco de la crisis que desde hace años atraviesa la televisión abierta argentina, América TV S.A. se ha visto en la necesidad de llevar a cabo una serie de importantes medidas a fin de reducir sus costos y procurar el sostenimiento de la empresa”, dice el comunicado de la empresa.

Carlos Monti contó que algunos de los afectados son del programa de Pamela David, quien habría reclamado a la gerencia luego de hacer su programa. Intrusos fue otro de los programas afectados.

“Esta situación está impactando en el rating. Hoy está peleando el tercer lugar con canal 9”, dijo Monti en su programa de cable.

El gremio sacó un comunicado breve donde repudia los despidos: “Nuestro gremio rechaza el accionar de la empresa y, en este sentido, ha realizado la denuncia correspondiente en la Secretaría de Trabajo por despidos masivos y arbitrarios, con el objeto de defender los puestos de trabajo de nuestros compañeros y compañeras de América TV.  Asimismo, hemos solicitado con carácter de urgente una reunión con las autoridades del canal”.