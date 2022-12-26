Olguin revisó el Mundial fallido de 1982

En un tramo del excelente programa de escritor Eduardo Sacheri, Contar la Vida, Jorge Olguín (Campeó del 78) revisó eww traspié del mundial de España de 1982, en plena Guerra de Malvinas.

El ex Argentinos Jr, finalista de la Intercontinental frente a Juventus, recordó que ese plantel con un joven Maradona estaba muy dividido. Además , sinceró que la guerra los afectó psicologicamente ya que sabían que no se estaba ganado como se decía en nuestro país. “Yo creo que no equivocamos en presentarnos en ese Mundial”., expresó por DeporTV.