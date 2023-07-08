“Operativo 9 de julio”: cómo se trasladará Alberto Fernández y qué avión se usará para la comitiva

La comitiva oficial tiene previsto salir al mediodía desde Aeroparque.

El domingo a la tarde, con la excusa de la inauguración del Gasoducto “Presidente Néstor Kirchner”, el oficialismo tendrá la foto de unidad tan buscada entre Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner y Sergio Massa, una escena que hasta el cierre de listas parecía una utopía.

La cita es en la localidad bonaerense de Salliqueló. Además de las tres principales figuras de UP estarán los gobernadores de las provincias por donde pasa el Gasoducto, desde Vaca Muerta: Omar Gutiérrez (Neuquén), Sergio Ziliotto (La Pampa), Arabela Carreras (Río Negro) y Axel Kicillof (Buenos Aires).

La comitiva más grande saldrá desde Aeroparque cerca del mediodía. Según pudo saber ExpedientePolitico, ya se decidió que viajarán en el ARG-02, el ex Tango 04. No se utilizará el nuevo avión presidencial, el ARG-01, porque tiene menor espacio para trasladar pasajeros.

El Tango 04 es un Boeing 737/500 fabricado en 1992Durante los primeros años de la presidencia de Mauricio Macri, estuvo guardado en la base aérea de El Palomar y hasta se especuló con venderlo. Recién en 2017 volvió a estar operativo. Puede trasladar hasta 70 pasajeros.

Además de varios funcionarios, el Gobierno analiza subir al avión a un grupo de periodistas para potenciar la cobertura del evento.

Todavía no está confirmado si la vicepresidenta viajará en el avión o se trasladará por otro medio.

Sacando el acto protocolar 1 de marzo, con la apertura de sesiones ordinarias en el Congreso, Alberto y CFK no comparten públicamente un mismo lugar desde junio de 2022, en un acto por los 100 años de YPF

 