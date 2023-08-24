Optimismo por el avance en diputados del Convenio de control de tabaco

La Comisión de Acción Social y Salud Pública recibió a Sebastián Laspiur, Consultor de Factores de Riesgo y Enfermedades No Transmisibles en representación de la Organización Panamericana de la Salud/Organización mundial de la Salud (OPS/PMS) en Argentina.

Laspiur se mostró “esperanzado” por el tratamiento del Convenio Marco para el Control de Tabaco, que se trata del “primer tratado internacional de salud pública de carácter vinculante”.
“El objetivo es proteger a las generaciones presentes y futuras contra las devastadoras consecuencias sanitarias, sociales, ambientales y económicas del consumo de tabaco y de la exposición al humo del tabaco”, dijo el Consultor en su presentación ante los legisladores.

Entre los datos aportados, Laspiur mencionó que “más del 90% de la población mundial está cubierta por el Convenio”, entre los que se incluyen 182 países y la Unión Europea.
En 2003, Argentina fue uno de los primeros países en firmar el tratado internacional, pero aún resta la ratificación del Parlamento.
Según el representante de la OPS/PMS, “el uso del tabaco es factor de riesgo común a las principales enfermedades no transmisibles y el tabaco mata a 8 millones de personas cada año en el mundo”.

En relación al impacto del tabaco en Argentina, reveló que “cada año mueren 57.5 mil personas por enfermedades a causa del tabaco y el 24.5% de la población adulta de nuestro país fuma, lo que representa una de las tasas más altas de la región”.

Asimismo, uno de cada cinco jóvenes de entre 13 y 15 consume tabaco. “Argentina debería ratificar el Convenio por la jerarquía constitucional del tratado, para establecer sostenidamente políticas efectivas y para cumplir con los tratados internacionales de derechos humanos, que establecen la obligación de garantizar el nivel más alto de salud posible”, sostuvo Laspiur.
Luego de su exposición, la titular de la Comisión, Mónica Fein (Socialista), dijo que se buscará realizar una reunión conjunta con la Comisión de Relaciones Exteriores y Culto para poder ratificar el Convenio.

Por otra parte, la Comisión de Acción Social y Salud Pública avanzó en la firma del Régimen Nacional para el Ejercicio Profesional de la Instrumentación Quirúrgica.
Fein explicó que “el dictamen tiene un alto consenso porque vamos a unificar los títulos habilitantes”. “Nos parece importante tener una ley nacional, porque es una ley que ya tienen varias provincias”, aseguró al cierre de la jornada.

 