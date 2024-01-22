Organizaciones de prensa siguen de cerca los ataques de Milei

El presidente tuvo otros arrebatos contra trabajadores de prensa . Los acusa de mentirosos por las redes.

A O’Donnell la acusó de falsificar información por asegurar que Milei se trasladaría a Olivos en helicóptero cuando arribara a la terminal de Ezeiza a su regreso de Davos, datos que obtuvo de fuentes ligadas a Aeropuertos Argentina 2000, pero ni bien se enteró de que el Presidente se trasladó en un vehículo oficial rectificó la información en su programa y reconoció el error. Sin embargo, el mandatario la acusó en redes sociales: “Has mentido con el objetivo de ensuciar. ‘Periodistas’ mintiendo… un clásico de la progresía argenta..”.

Se suma a los ataques a Silvia Mercado quien quiso dar una noticia simpática sobre los canes del presidente , y este lo tomó a mal llamándola “mentirosa”. Por último, otra periodista: Luisa Corradini.

“Me contaron que la mentirosa de Luisa Corradini que trabaja para los operadores de La Nación dijo que en mi exposición la sala estaba vacía… Parece que tienen una obsesión para mentir, calumniar, difamar y decir todo tipo de barbaridad si se trata de mí”, apuntó  en X (ex Twitter).

Por todos estos acontecimientos , por ahora puntuales, lanzaron un alerta diversas organizaciones periodísticas, como Fopea y Apera.