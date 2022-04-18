Otero protagonizó un accidente de transito

Luis Otero quedó protagonizó un accidente de tránsito en San Francisco Solano, partido de Quilmes. Según lo que mencionaron DiarioShowse soltó el trailer que llevaba y puso en peligro el resto de autos que pasaban por el lugar.

El conductor de “Mediodía Noticias”, no resultó herido ya que no sufrió un choque en la via pública. Sin embargo, el trailer que trasladaba para movilizar botes y/o lanchas se soltó de su vehículo y golpeó otros dos.