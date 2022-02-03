Otero volvió al 13 tras su fallido paso por la política

Lo anticipamos hace un mes, lo negaron y se confirmó. El mismo protagonista lo hizo en Telenoche.

Se lo notó muy emocionado. Luis Otero se presentó en Telenoche para confirmar que volverá a los mediodías de canal 13. Su retorno fue muy discutido tras su paso fallido por la política cuando se presentó como candidato a intendente de Avellaneda.

“Algún día contaré todo lo que aprendí durante estos tres años, da para un libro”, dijo enigmático ante Leuco y Geuna.

Otero se mostró muy agradecido a las autoridades del canal: “Jamás pensé que iba a tener una segunda posibilidad”. 

El conductor de noticias reemplazará a Lapegüe, quien pidió trabajar menos en un claro replanteo de vida.

Otero estará rodeado de un nuevo equipo de colaboradores para dar la sensación de cambio real a los mediodías del 13.

 