Otra insólita frase de Alberto Fernández sobre la inflación: “Es un problema del mundo”

El Presidente admitió que “cuesta ir al supermercado” pero luego minimizó el problema.

A tono con los mensajes que había emitido su vocera el viernes pasado, cuando se conoció la medición, el presidente Alberto Fernández se refirió a la inflación como “un problema del mundo”.

Todos somos conscientes de lo que cuesta ir al supermercado y lo que cuesta pagar un alquiler y tenemos que resolverlo. En un contexto muy complejo”, arrancó el presidente durante un acto en la localidad de Benavidez.

Pero luego minimizó el problema. Dijo que es un tema que afecta a América Latina. De hecho, contó que habló con los presidentes de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador; de Brasil, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva; de Chile, Gabriel Boric y de Bolivia, Luis Arce para resolver el problema como región.

Nos volvemos a juntar el 5 y 6 de mayo personalmente para abordarlo“, contó respecto a la propuesta de AMLO de controlar el aumento de precios mediante una alianza regional.

Pero los datos de la inflación de esos países lo desmienten.