Otra muerte dudosa en torno al caso de Marcelo D’Alessio

Apareció muerto un ex custodio con un tiro en la cabeza.

Otra vez una muerte dudosa alrededor del caso de Marcelo D’Alessio, el falso agente de la DEA que fue utilizado por el kirchnerismo para intentar golpear al fiscal Carlos Stornelli y a un sector de Juntos por el Cambio.

El 19 de enero pasado apareció muerto un ex custodio de D’Alessio, Eduardo Ariel Menchi, alias “Chispa”, quien apareció con un tiro en la cabeza en su vivienda. La causa esta caratulada como muerte dudosa y está a cargo del juzgado de instrucción 22 y de la fiscalía de Edgardo Orfila.

La noticia fue informada al TOF 8 que tiene el caso de D’Alessio.

La jueza Sabrina Namer, presidenta del tribunal, relacionó este deceso con el sucedido el 21 de septiembre de 2021. La víctima era Carlos Alberto Liñani, imputado en el caso. Su muerte, dijo la jueza, motivada por un “edema encefálico difuso”, se produjo “también en circunstancias dudosas”.