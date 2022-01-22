Otra vez la Justicia rechazó el habeas corpus de Sandra Pitta contra el pase sanitario

La científica había planteado que la medida es “de un autoritarismo terrible”

La Cámara Federal rechazó este viernes un recurso de casación contra el fallo que había rechazado el habeas corpus presentado por la científica Sandra Pitta. Para la ex candidata de Juntos por el Cambio, la implementación de la medida por parte del Gobierno es “de un autoritarismo terrible”

“Hicieron todo lo posible para minar la credibilidad [de las vacunas] y aún así no lograron minarla del todo, pero si agregamos el pase sanitario estamos yendo por el camino equivocado”, sostuvo la ex candidata a diputada en su presentación. 

Pero un juez de primera instancia y luego la Cámara Federal rechazaron el habeas corpus por entender que el planteo “no logró demostrar que la Decisión Administrativa 1198/2021 implicase una injustificada o impertinente afectación a los derechos individuales, pues el fundamento de la norma cuestionada estriba en la necesidad de proteger y garantizar la salud pública en el contexto de la emergencia sanitaria con motivo de la pandemia, en cuyo marco su aplicación resulta razonable”.

Pitta apeló pero la Cámara de Feria declaró inadmisible el recurso de casación. 

La cientīfica tuvo Covid a comienzos de enero pero lo transitó con moralidad porque ya tenía dos dosis de la vacuna Astrazeneca.