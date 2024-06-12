Otra vez toneladas de piedras, violencia y hasta autos incendiados para frenar una ley

La escena de 2017 volvió a repetirse en las inmediaciones del Congreso.

La imagen volvió a repetirse. En diciembre de 2017, el gobierno de Mauricio Macri pretendía aprobar la ley de Movilidad Jubilatoria. Se tiraron 14 toneladas de piedras. Aquella tarde, los manifestantes intentaron tomar el Congreso para evitar la sesión. En los alrededores del palacio legislativo hubo gravísimos incidentes entre los activistas con la Policía. Sebastián Romero, mejor conocido como el Gordo Mortero, se convirtió en una de las caras visibles de esa jornada. 

Este miércoles, mientras el Congreso debatía la Ley Bases, no hubo 14 toneladas de piedras, pero hubo incidentes graves con la Policía y la Gendarmería. La imagen más dantesca fue un auto de Cadena 3 dado vuelta e incendiado. No fue el único que dieron vuelta.

A diferencia de 2017, esta vez la sesión continuó y el Senado podría aprobar la ley en general con los números justos.

El Gobierno decidió ceder a la presión y eliminó de la lista de privatizaciones a las empresas estatales Aerolíneas Argentina, Correo Argentino y RTA. Además, el oficialismo también eliminó el capítulo previsional, por lo que los eventuales beneficiarios podrán seguir jubilándose sin contar con 30 años de aportes.