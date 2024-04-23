Otra vez una cadena aburrida, con 4 “granaderos”, y pocas sorpresas

Milei recitó un discurso durante 15 minutos, casi sin mirar a cámara.

La cadena nacional de Javier Milei, la tercera de su gobierno, volvió a repetir la misma estética utilizada para el anuncio del DNU que desreguló la economía. En ese momento, lo secundaron los ministros a un costado de la mesa. Ahora, Milei leyó su discurso con cuatro “granaderos” parados a sus costados. En la primera fila quedó Toto Caputo y el titular del Banco Central.

Otra vez Milei leyó un discurso tedioso, casi sin mirar a cámara. El plano largo tampoco ayudó para captar la atención.

El plano abierto se interrumpió, por momentos, de algunos planos cortos de los cuatro funcionarios que lo acompañaron o del propio Milei. Una estética muy poco televisiva. 

En el contenido, nada sorprendió. Milei repitió sus logros económicos, le pegó a los medios, pero hizo pocos anuncios.