Otro carpetazo electoral: una mujer denunció a un asesor de Milei y aseguró que fue el autor de la operación contra Melconian

La joven asegura que tuvo una relación afectiva con Juan Napoli.

La campaña electoral otra vez se llenó de carpetazos. Una mujer denunció ante la Justicia al banquero Juan Napoli, allegado a Javier Milei y candidato a senador, por supuestas amenazas. A su vez, Napoli denunció una supuesta extorsión.

Luego de hacer la denuncia, la mujer fue al programa de Jorge Rial, contó que tuvo una relación afectiva con Napoli, que hizo viajes con él, y denunció que estuvo detrás de la filtración de los audios de Carlos Melconian.

Los audios los filtró Juan Napoli, es un traidor“, dijo la mujer, que se acaba de recibir como abogada. Luego dio a entender que Napoli tiene contactos con los servicios de inteligencia.

 