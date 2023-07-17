Otro dardo de Rial a Tinelli: “Doble discurso y doble moral”

En Intrusos, Marcelo Tinelli cuestionó a Jorge Lanata por revelar la enfermedad que padecería Wanda Nara. En ese contexto, se metió Jorge Rial y sacudió al gerente de programación de América por la exposición que tuvo su hija Morena en los programas de ese canal. Dijo que tiene doble moral.