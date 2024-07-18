Otro papelón de Lemoine y van ….

La diputada Liliana Lemoine acumula papelones públicos. Ahora, dijo que Julio Garro, el funcionario echado por decir que Messi debería pedir disculpas por el vido de Enzo Fernández, “estaba a punto de sobarle la quena a alguien”. Un mamarracho más de la ex peluquera de Milei que se convirtió mágicamente en diputada.

Unas horas, en “A Dos Voces”, Lemoine había desplegado otra insólita explicación sobre el conflicto futbolero.