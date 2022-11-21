Otro récord del PreViaje en el fin de semana largo

Números mu alentadores . Cuáles fueron los principales destinos.

Con el impulso de la tercera edición del programa PreViaje, 1.5 millones de turistas se movilizaron por todo el país durante el fin de semana largo de noviembre, registro superior al 2021 y a los números de la prepandemia.

Según los relevamientos del Observatorio Argentino de Turismo (OAT), los principales destinos del país, como Puerto Iguazú, Mar del Plata, Villa Carlos Paz, Rosario, Colón, Salta, San Carlos de Bariloche, Mendoza, San Martín de los Andes, El Calafate y Ushuaia, tuvieron una ocupación que rondó el 90%. Además, destinos emergentes como Antofagasta de la Sierra (Catamarca), Tafí Viejo (Tucumán), Bella Vista (Corrientes), Melincué (Santa Fe), Calingasta (San Juan), Huerta Grande (Córdoba) y Tolhuin (Tierra del Fuego) tuvieron ocupación plena. De acuerdo a la Confederación Argentina de la Mediana Empresa (CAME), el impacto económico superó los $27 mil millones.

“Gracias al impacto de PreViaje, nuestros destinos no van a tener ‘temporada baja’ en 2022”, aseguró el ministro de Turismo y Deportes de la Nación, Matías Lammens. “El fin de semana largo récord de octubre y los datos de estas jornadas de noviembre anticipan otro verano histórico”, agregó.

En el mismo sentido, el presidente de la Cámara Argentina de Turismo, Gustavo Hani, expresó: “Nos da una gran satisfacción que el importante esfuerzo que nuestra industria hizo para mantenerse en pie en el peor momento haya valido la pena. Hoy vemos resultados concretos con una actividad sostenida a lo largo de todo el año, generada por el gran movimiento del turismo interno, el impacto del PreViaje y la recuperación del turismo receptivo”.

San Carlos de Bariloche, Puerto Iguazú, El Calafate, Salta, Mendoza, Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Ushuaia, Mar del Plata, Puerto Madryn, San Martín de los Andes, Villa Carlos Paz, Córdoba, San Rafael, Merlo, El Chaltén, Tilcara, San Miguel de Tucumán, Federación, Villa La Angostura y Villa Gesell fueron los destinos más elegidos por los 120 mil turistas que accedieron para este fin de semana largo a PreViaje, programa que inyectó $4500 millones a las economías regionales durante estas jornadas.