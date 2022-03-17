Otros periodistas argentinos fueron retenidos en Ucrania y pasaron un mal momento

Los enviados de Clarín y LN+ tuvieron que acreditar su condición de periodistas.

El trabajo para los periodistas que viajaron a cubrir la guerra cada vez es más complicado. Dos periodistas argentinos fueron retenidos en las últimas horas por el Ejército y tuvieron que acreditar su condición para ser liberados.

Gero Mura, uno de los enviados de LN+, contó que fue retenido por uniformados pese a que tenía su acreditación y su chaleco. “Estuvimos retenidos como media hora, hay mucha desconfianza en la calle”, contó en el programa de Eduardo Feinmann.

Algo similar le ocurrió a Gonzalo Sánchez, enviado por el diario Clarin. “Tuvimos que mostrar notas publicadas para que nos liberen”, lamentó.

Hace unos días, los enviados de C5N fueron detenidos durante 24 horas en Ucrania, en donde fueron interrogados sobre su actividad en el territorio y solo se les permitió continuar luego de las intensas gestiones realizadas desde el cuerpo diplomático argentino. “Ellos sugerían que estábamos haciendo una tarea de espionaje”, explicó Michi. Además, contó que “se cometieron todo tipo de abusos de parte del ejército y de los servicios de inteligencia”, contó Gabriel Michi.