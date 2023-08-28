Pablo Alarcón a la gorra y con consignas de eco a Milei

Aunque confeso votante de Patricia, el actor recita consignas de un filósofo del S XVI con reminiscencias anárquicas.

El actor de Rosa de Lejos, el galán jubilado o el actor en carne viva que sale a la calle a clamar su verdad. Dicho por él:  “me estoy cagando de hambre”. Sale a las plazas públicas, como lo hizo este fin de semana en Plaza Francia. Sus consignas de texto actoral conjugan la impaciencia reinante con la casta política. El Discurso de la Servidumbre, del filósofo francés La Boétie, fue divulgado durante el S XVI de voz en voz, a nivel planfetario.

El Discurso sobre la servidumbre voluntaria es una corta requisitoria de 18 páginas, contra el Absolutismo que sorprende por su erudición y solidez ya que quien lo escribió sólo tenía 18 años de edad. Al leer esta obra Michel de Montaigne quiere conocer al autor . Se la considera una obra partera de las ideas anarquistas.

Javier Milei mas de 400 años después intenta contagiar el alma libertaria de un electorado hastiado del sistema político tradicional . Pablo Alarcón, solo quiere pasar la gorra y sobrevivir, aunque también , a no ser ilusos, deja su mensaje político. Votante de  Patricia Bullrich, declara que está “cansado de los políticos corruptos”.

Alarcón estalló cuando le llegaron 17 lucas de gas .Vive solo con dos perros.

 

 