Duggan criticó a Tenembaum y amenazó a los jueces del caso Vialidad

El periodista ultra K tuvo otra encendida editorial.

Pablo Duggan otra vez hizo una encendida editorial para defender a Cristina Kirchner tras las últimas palabras en el juicio de Vialidad. El periodista de C5N se la agarró con Ernesto Tenembaum, quien había afirmado que la ex presidenta Cristina Kirchner “está involucrada en todo ese afano”, en alusión a la fortuna que amasó Lázaro Báez.

“Sigue con las mismas idioteces, mal informado, mala leche, diciendo que Báez era un empleaducho de un banco … hasta Clarín terminó aceptando que era un tipo muy importante en Santa Cruz”, lanzó Duggan para criticar a Tenembaum.

En el final de su editorial, Duggan lanzó una amenaza contra los jueces del tribunal que darán a conocer la sentencia el próximo martes: “Van a tener serios problemas”.  