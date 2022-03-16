Pablo Duggan: “La inflación es intolerable”

Los dos principales conductores de C5N bajaron línea contra el índice de inflación. El anuncio fue el tema central de los editoriales de Gustavo Sylvestre y Pablo Duggan en sus respectivos programas.

“La inflación es intolerable, a los pobres les come la comida”, se quejó Duggan con llamativa vehemencia. Y agregó: “Hay que tener un plan anti inflacionario”.

Los graphs acompañaron la bajada de línea contra el Gobierno en el prime time.