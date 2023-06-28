Pablo Fernández emula a Lapegüe

El histórico periodista de policiales , Pablo Fernández , ha decidido reinventarse  emulando el estilo Lapegüe , esto incluye “divertirse” con noticias algo complicadas. Por ejemplo, tras emitir IP un videíto donde un afectado por un motochorro le da una patada de karate, el “Pájaro” apareció vestido con indumentaria de artes marciales . El mensaje fue reivindicativo del ciudadano justiciero. Todo se desarrolló en un paso de comedia del ex Nuevediario.