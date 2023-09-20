Pablo Moyano con gestos y dichos polémicos

El camionero festejó la media sanción de disminución de ganancias con un fakiu, gesto obsceno que dedicó desde las galerías del Congreso a sectores de la oposición que no acompañaron la iniciativa. A parte, en declaraciones con movileros , señaló irónico que ahora van a aumentar el impuesto al vino cuando lo consultaron por la actitud de la adversaria Patricia Bullrich.

 