Pablo Rossi avaló el cierre de Télam: “Fue un nido de corruptela”

El periodista fue muy crítico de la agencia estatal, que ya no funciona.

“Me duele que colegas se queden sin trabajo, pero Télam fue usada y malversada”, arrancó Pablo Rossi en una columna radial tras el abrupto cierre de la agencia estatal.

La sede de la agencia, ubicada en la calle Bolívar, amaneció vallada y rodeada de policías. Los trabajadores que habitualmente cumplen tareas en ese edificio no pudieron ingresar.

En paralelo, el interventor de Medios Públicos, licenció a los trabajadores por un plazo de siete días a partir de hoy. Y el sitio web y el habitual servicio de información a través de cables están caídos desde esta madrugada. Tampoco están disponibles el servicio de fotografías ni el archivo periodístico.

“Fue un nido de corruptela”, sostuvo Pablo Rossi. Y se quejó de la postura de muchos colegas al decir que “no hicieron nada para evitar que se convirtiera en una agencia de propaganda”