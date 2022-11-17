Pablo Rossi dejaría las mañanas de Rivadavia

El mercado de pases de los medios comenzó a moverse. Marina Calabro contó en su columna de Radio Mitre que Pablo Rossi dejará las mañanas de Radio Rivadavia.

La explicación tendría que ver con que Rossi duplicaría su participación en LN+. Según esa versión, mantendría su programa de las 17 y también tendría pantalla a las 21 horas junto a Luis Majul. Si ese dato se confirma, el horario de las 22 quedaría libre para la llegada de Viviana Canosa. El ese rompecabezas el más afectado sería Alfredo Leuco.