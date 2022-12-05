“Nadie se muere por no hacer tele”

El periodista Pablo Sirvén anunció hoy que dejará su programa semanal en LN+ donde entrevistaba a diversos personajes. En una breve carta que publicó en sus redes, dijo que el programa “Hablemos de otra cosa” sufrió demasiados cambios de horario. “Nadie se muere por no hacer tele. Se gana menos, es cierto, pero se duerme mejor”, fue la frase final de su anuncio.