Pachter le dedicó unas líneas a Lacunza (su ex editor)

En el noveno aniversario de la muerte del fiscal Nisman, el periodista que dio la primicia mundial, Damián Pachter, publicó este jueves un tuit donde cuestiona la labor de su entonces editor, Sebastián Lacunza, en el medio The Times of Israel, donde ambos trabajaban.

Pachter recordó que ese medio le dedicó una etapa polémica a la muerte de Nisman y culpó a Lacunza.  “Su activismo político y visión del mundo se antepone a su profesión. Hablar con fuentes no es su fuerte“, lanzó.