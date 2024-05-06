Pagani no sabía que estaba al aire y metió la pata

Horacio Pagani conoció como nadie al flaco Menotti. En TyC aprovecharon sus vivencias con el DT señero de la Selección Nacional. Tanto hablar, a Horacio se le fue la noción de aire y el fuera del aire. Fue entonces que se soltó y habló mal de un ex compañero del diario, hoy estrella del periodismo político.