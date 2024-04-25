Pagano de alta y resistiendo a los embates

Pretende seguir al frente de la Comisión de Juicio Político. Las presiones son descomunales.

La diputada Marcela Pagano, otrora periodista, tiene la sangre en el ojo y oídos que retumban gritos de agravios. Son sus horas por haber sido dada de alta por una internación de urgencia, tras un episodio de sangrado de úlcera.

Su último episodio en la Cámara Baja fue cuando creía que estaban sentándose, con apoyo opositor,  en la presidencia de la estratégica Comisión de Juicio Político. La noticia sigue en desarrollo ya que las presiones, visibles y secretas, se triplicaron en intensidad . “Yo no renuncio”,  le confió por mensaje de WhatsApp a un amigo con el que compartió la tele.

Resulta que hay un acta firmada y acompañada por el entonces jefe de bancada de la LLA, Oscar Zago. El susodicho corrió un desplazamiento inmediato ordenado por “el Jefe”, Karina.

Pagano insiste en que la reunión en la que fue nombrada fue votada por mayoría para hacerse de la presidencia de dicho cuerpo fue “legal”, ya que tenía el quórum reglamentario. Martín Menem, disperso titular de Diputados, es quien está ejerciendo mayores presiones con la diputada. Pagano quedó desamparad entro del espacio.

A la estratégica Comisión de Juicio Político le cayó el primer pedido de juicio contra el presidente por los dichos de “héroes fugadores de capitales” en una reunión de círculo rojo. La pregunta es :¿ Cómo desatarán este nuevo nudo?

 