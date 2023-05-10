Pagano desmintió a América sobre supuestos maltratos

Leyó un comunicado en Radio del Plata. Apuntó a Rolando Graña.

Marcelo Pagano leyó un comunicado en su debut en Radio del Plata para referirse a su polémica salida de la pantalla televisiva. “En los últimos meses sufrí presiones como nunca tuve en otros medios”, remarcó en parte de su relato. Señaló que las autoridades de América le querían prohibir decir la verdadera cotización del dólar y que le sugerían llenar los espacios con temáticas periodísticas de color sobre “cómo domesticar perros en un departamento”. A parte, dijo que quisieron “teñir la pantalla de policiales”.

Sobre los supuestos malos tratos de la conductora hacia compañeros de trabajo, Pagano se defendió y dijo que “hubo un productor que tenía 4 días en mi programa e incumplía horarios, por lo cual le pedí a las autoridades que lo reubicaran en otro lado”. Ignora de dónde pueden venir las otras denuncias internas y adjudicó todo a un armado manipulativo por parte de Rolando Graña.

Pagano contó que las autoridades presionaban a sus colaboradores para eliminar placas de data económica como un claro acto de censura. Adjudicó el clima a la interna de dos ministros de gobierno que habría repercutido en los mandos de América.

 

 