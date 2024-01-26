Pagano tiene tiempo libre el en Congreso

¿Qué hace Marcela Pagano en el Congreso? La ex periodista está enojada con el gobierno al que abonó su militancia y apoyo en la campaña. Quería ser reconocida con algún cargo en el gabinete. Al quedar sin ese destino, se desconoce que hace en el Congreso como diputada. Los periodistas acreditados la buscan y no la encuentran . Entre otras cosas , decidió no integrar ninguna de las Comisiones que tiene el parlamento.