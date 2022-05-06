Página 12 está de paro, pero su sitio se actualiza

Los trabajadores de Página 12 denunciaron que las autoridades dieron la orden de actualizar el contenido de la pagina web pese al paro de 48 horas. “Ante el paro de 48hs en curso en @pagina12, su “dirección periodística” dio el visto bueno para que cualquier persona de los otros medios que conforman el Grupo Octubre pueda subir notas a la web del diario sin pasar por las manos de sus editoras y editores”, dice un tuit de los delegados.

Y agregaron: “Esta respuesta de la conducción del diario a un plan de lucha por un justo reclamo salarial degrada el producto periodístico en perjuicio de lxs lectorxs y denota una actitud antisindical vergonzosa de quienes reivindican las luchas por derechos siempre que no afecten a su patrón”.