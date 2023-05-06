Pagni firma autógrafos por la imitación de Tarico

Uno de los periodistas mas influyentes, Carlos Pagni, ha encontrado una popularidad inimaginable . No es por sus agudas columnas en La Nación, ni por el exito de su libro sobre el conurbano: El Nudo. El propio analista le agradeció a Tarico su genial caricatura. Al periodista le piden chistes por la calle. Como son los remates de la imitación de Tarico.

 