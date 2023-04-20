Pagni levanta sospechas sobre el nombramiento de la esposa de Tombolini

Salió en el Boletín Oficial. Será una funcionaria ad honorem. Qué sospecha se despertó.

María Magdalena Stroman, esposa del Secretario de Comercio, fue nombrada asesora ad honorem de las misma Secretaría. La información fue publicada en el Boletín Oficial de este jueves 20 de Abril.  Además  de cierto poco decoro de sumar a una familiar a la órbita del Estado en un contexto de mucho malestar social, la lupa cuestionadora de otras posibles consecuencias la puso el periodista Carlos Pagni.

El boletín del gobierno aclara que la esposa de Tombolini fue nombrada “Asesora de Gabinete de la Subsecretaría de Políticas para el Mercado Interno”. Sobre esto Pagni, en su nota La Nación, despierta sospechas. En un envenenado párrafo señala: “Se escucha entre los importadores, ¿qué funciones cumple su esposa en la Secretaría y qué son los bolsos?”. En la redes, esta frase rebotó con furia.

Todos se acordaron de los bolsos de José López.

 

 