¿Palito para Alberto?: Cristina dice que tenía USD 100 millones para cambiar el Tango 01 pero hizo dos hospitales

La vicepresidenta hizo historia al lado de Fernando Espinoza, que aspira a conservar el poder en La Matanza.

Aunque en los últimos tres años se movió a todos lados en los aviones de la flota oficial, incluso en las aeronaves de YPF, y tiene causas por el uso indiscriminado de esas aeronaves cuando era presidenta, Cristina Kirchner soltó un palito contra Alberto Fernández por la compra del nuevo avión presidencial.

En una charla con Fernando Espinoza, el intendente de La Matanza que aspira a ser reelegido, Cristina recordó que en su gestión como presidenta decidió no cambiar el Tango 01, y usó ese dinero para construir dos hospitales. “Yo agarré y dije ahí, voy a destinar la plata del avión, había como 100 millones de dólares de crédito en el presupuesto para cambiar el Tango 01 yo dije no lo hagamos y utilicemos eso para hacer dos hospitales“, recordó la vice en la charla con Espinoza que luego publicó en sus redes.

Los hospitales, según sus dichos, son el Néstor Kirchner en Laferrere y el Favaloro.

Recordemos que Alberto Fernández compró a fin del año pasado un avión para reemplazar al Tango 01. Pagó cerca de 22 millones de dólares y entregó en parte de pago el viejo Tango 01, que valía unos 3 millones más. En total son 25 millones.

En el video, que dura casi dos minutos, Espinoza le mostró a Cristina las obras proyectadas para La Matanza. Antes tiene que ganar la interna contra el Movimiento Evita y luego las elecciones generales.