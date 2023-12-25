Paoltroni no quiso seguir una entrevista radial con Schargrosdsky

Quien quedó trunco , como presidente provisional del Senado, decidió cortar el diálogo radial.

El senador Francisco Paoltroni sigue nervioso tras quedar afuera de la presidencia Provisional del Senado, tras una virulenta interna de los integrantes de LLA en la Cámara Alta.  Quien amenazó con integrar un monto bloque , concedió una entrevista al periodista Iván Schargrosdsky , en Radio con Vos.

El conductor apuró al aire al senador libertario sobre el hipotético caso que el plan del mega DNU de Milei fracase y mantenga los acrtuels indices de pobreza. Incómodo , el empresario formoseño decidió no seguir la entrevista.

Recordemos que la vice , Victoria Villarruel , logró voltear a Paoltroni y ubicar en la Presidencia Provisional a el puntano, Bartolomé Abdala .