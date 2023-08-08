Papelón en el juicio político a la Corte: confundieron a un testigo con su hermano

Se trata de Ignacio Mahiques, ex fiscal y actual camarista. En realidad querían citar al procurador de la Ciudad.

El oficialismo de la comisión de Juicio Político hizo un papelón al confundir al fiscal general de la Ciudad, Juan Bautista Mahiques, a quien pretendía convocar como testigo, con su hermano, el camarista Ignacio Mahiques, quien había sido incluido erróneamente en la lista de testigos para la audiencia de este martes.

El viernes pasado se había comunicado desde la presidencia de la comisión, a cargo de Carolina Gaillard, que los convocados a la reunión eran el ex ministro de Justicia y Seguridad porteño Marcelo D’ Alessandro junto al Juez de la Cámara de Apelaciones en lo Penal, Penal Juvenil, Contravencional de la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Ignacio Mahiques.

El lunes, la comisión amplió las convocatorias al procurador general de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Gabriel Astarloa, y a Miguel Federico De Lorenzo, funcionario de la Secretaría de Jurisprudencia de la Corte Suprema. Pero ninguno de los testigo se hizo presente. 

Al final, el Mahiques citado es Juan Bautista, que será convocado para la próximo reunión. Para disimular el papelón, el oficialismo pidió que se mantenga también la citación de Ignacio Mahiques.