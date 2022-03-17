Pardini reapareció con una larga barba y otra vida

El periodista de espectáculo, Guillermo Pardini, concedió una entrevista al móvil de Socios del Espectáculo. De larga barba y un aspecto irreconocible, el ex panelista manifestó que le armaron una cama en la causa de violencia de género en la que finalmente fue absuelto.  El dato más llamativo de su nueva vida es que maneja un auto en una aplicación de servicios, desde hace dos años ya que se quedó sin trabajo en los medios.