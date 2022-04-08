Paro en la redacción de Página 12

Bajo la consigna, “ningún salario por debajo de la línea de pobreza”, los trabajadores de Página 12 están realizando un paro de 24 horas. Le exigen al Grupo Octubre, propiedad de Victor Santa Maria, una negociación urgente.

La discusión salarial viene hace tiempo. En los últimos días hubo otras medidas como el cese de tareas.