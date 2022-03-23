Parrilli exhibió encuestas de a mala imagen de la Corte

En el plenario de Comisiones, e senador Oscar Parrilli, exhibió encuestas que muestra los malos números de la imagen publica de la Corte Suprema . Dijo que los cortesanos tendrían peor imagen que las empresas privadas de servicios públicos. Lo expuso como impulsor de los cambios en el Consejo de la Magistratura. Bajo ese argumento justifico el avance sobre los jueces.