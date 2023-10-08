Patricia ante una noche que representa su última oportunidad

Es la participante del Debate en Derecho que tiene campo abierto para surgir de las cenizas. Massa y Milei preparados para esquivar golpes.

Promete ser mas entretenido que Elk primer Debate De Santiago del Estero. En ese Debate la candidata de Juntos estuvo deslucida. Ella misma lo terminó admitiendo que no estuvo asertiva. Patricia Bulllrich tiene una oportunidad única para centralizar una noche donde el ítem corrupción será la bolilla venenosa para Massa ante el caso Insaurralde. Además , tendrá que desestabilizar a Milei que hizo su campaña parte en el regreso de Mirtha a las Mézasas del 13.

El libertario estuvo con su pareja Fátima y no pasó mayores sobresaltos con la diva de la tele que lo cuidó. Solo se le cayeron los cubiertos en un momento de desmadejo corporal.

Patricia tuvo otra semana errática pos Debate en Santiago, donde atravesó una gripe que la habría inmovilizado. Dejo rebotando una propuesta antijurídica como el de grabar a los detenidos sus conversaciones con abogados bajo criterio de tener mejores resultados en las investigaciones.

Con el caso Crucero Bandido vuelve a tener una previa de escenario abierto. Veremos hasta dónde lo sabe jugar y que le permiten sus contrincantes. El haber elegido como candidato a intendente de Lomas a un ex mano derecha del ex jefe de gabinete de Kicillof parecería no ser la mejor manera de arrancar.