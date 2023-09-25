Patricia bloquea a Garavano

La candidata de Juntos, Patricia Bullrich , hizo saber internamente que no quiere que Germán Garavano sea su ministro de justicia como Mauricio pulsa para que lo sea. No tiene nada en contra el ex funcionario pero entiende que si cede con carios nombres que quiere imponer el ex presidente su gobierno se puede llegar a debilitar de arranque. Igual, la candidata tiene que concentrarse en entrar al balotaje cuestión que es difícil , según varis encuestas. De todas formas , Garavano integra los equipos técnicos de Bullrich.