Patricia Bullrich fue increpada por los seguidores de Emerenciano Sena

Un grupo de mujeres le gritaron “asesina”.

La candidata presidencial Patricia Bullrich fue al barrio de Emerenciano Sena para sacarse una foto y fue increpada por un grupo de mujeres que defienden al dirigente social preso. “Mandese a mudar, usted no tiene nada que hacer acá, usted es una asesina y está libre“, le gritaron.

 

Bullrich viajó a Chaco por las elecciones provinciales y anoche festejó el triunfo de Leandro Zdero, a quien ya le había anticipado que iba a ser el próximo gobernador. Luego visitará la provincia de Corrientes.