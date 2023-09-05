Patricia cura heridas internas en medio de una campaña gris

Al nombrar coordinadores de áreas , repartió el juego en Juntos con los derrotados. ¿Estará a tiempo de volver a la competencia ?

Lo visible fue el “salvador” Melconian. Lo importante para el frente interno es la reconstitución de los heridos de una PASO salvaje. Al presentar sus equipos técnicos , incluyó a su campaña a sectores del PRO y el radicalismo que fueron derrotados en la interna del 13 de agosto. Allí recalaron : Silvia Lospennato y Fernando Straface , ambos larretistas. Al mismo tiempo, abrió las puertas para el sector de la UCR comandado por Gerardo Morales. Hoy todos seguirán juntos , esperando el resultado de octubre. Si es adverso se anticipa un implosión dentro del espacio.

La campaña de Patricia , después de las PASO, entró en un híbrido sin encontrar un anclaje claro. Hay pases de facturas interna por la supuesta inexperiencia de los responsables de la planificación , sobre todo la ven muy floja en redes sociales. “Hay que mostrarla más humana y cerca de la gente “, se queja una histórica del PRO.

“Un domingo se fue a dormir como Patricia y el lunes se despertó como Horacio” , es una figuración muy representativa del nuevo rol que deberá absorber rápidamente.

En procura de recuperar centralidad, ras unos días del aluvión “Carlitos” , la candidata de Juntos incurrió en agendas abstractas ante lo que está en juego. ¿Ministerio del Humanismo? , es una verdadera excentricidad cuando se tiene enfrente a un especialista en triples como Javier Milei. hay cosas más claras como que el camino para articular un cambio en los planes sociales , está en manos de la confianza que tiene en el ex intendente de San Miguel, Joaquín de La Torre.

Inevitablemente,  la Halcona herida deberá acudir a la búsqueda del votante moderado que ha quedado huérfano tras el fracaso Larreta . Ahí también anida el votante radical que no quiere salidas autoritarias. Esas maniobras la han dejado en medio de las capas de un sándwich que esperan servirse  sus otros dos rivales al plato del balotaje.

Dicen que tras unos días de bajón, ahora la candidata está dispuesta a brindar pelea. Pide volver a ser ella y alejarse de las interferencias del ex presidente Mauricio Macri. La Fundación Mediterránea , liderada por Melconian , parece jugar su propio partido. Arma equipos a gusto mas allá de los pedidos de la candidata para  incluir en el marco de las definiciones a Luciano Laspina. Nunca es tarde aunque parezca imposible.

 

 