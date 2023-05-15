Patricia le dedicó un párrafo de campaña a Favaloro

Todo lo que hace Bullrich en la campaña parece dedicado a Larreta. Fue a Tierra del Fuego antes de las elecciones y homenajeó a René Favaloro. En una panadería de Tolhuin existe un busto en su recordación. Patricia posteó su homenaje que obviamente linkea con su adversario en la interna, del cual siempre se rumoreó que le negó una ayuda al destacado médico.